Home States Telangana

Court stays jail sentence against IAS officer

The bench was admitting an appeal filed by Naidu, now secretary to the Telangana state planning board, against the single judge’s order

Published: 08th September 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a relief to IAS officer K Siva Kumar Naidu, a division bench of the High Court on Friday stayed implementation of the order of a single judge who had sentenced him to 30 days’ simple imprisonment in a contempt case. The bench made it clear that the fine of `2,000 imposed by the judge had to be paid by the officer to the court.

The bench was admitting an appeal filed by Naidu, now secretary to the Telangana state planning board, against the single judge’s order. Displeased with the action of the said IAS officer for wilful violation of the order passed earlier by the court in connection with construction of a building by a retired government employee, the single judge had recently sentenced Naidu, the then joint collector of Mahbubnagar, to 30 days’ simple imprisonment and a fine of `2,000 in a contempt case filed by A Bachaiah, a retired government servant. The judge also directed the  government to pay `50,000 to the petitioner towards costs for sending him to prison, and granted liberty to the state to recover the same from the officer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality