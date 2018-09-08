Court stays jail sentence against IAS officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to IAS officer K Siva Kumar Naidu, a division bench of the High Court on Friday stayed implementation of the order of a single judge who had sentenced him to 30 days’ simple imprisonment in a contempt case. The bench made it clear that the fine of `2,000 imposed by the judge had to be paid by the officer to the court.

The bench was admitting an appeal filed by Naidu, now secretary to the Telangana state planning board, against the single judge’s order. Displeased with the action of the said IAS officer for wilful violation of the order passed earlier by the court in connection with construction of a building by a retired government employee, the single judge had recently sentenced Naidu, the then joint collector of Mahbubnagar, to 30 days’ simple imprisonment and a fine of `2,000 in a contempt case filed by A Bachaiah, a retired government servant. The judge also directed the government to pay `50,000 to the petitioner towards costs for sending him to prison, and granted liberty to the state to recover the same from the officer.