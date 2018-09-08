‘Development can continue as TRS will come to power’

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the constituency leaders of Gajwel on Friday to not worry about stopping the development works under process in Siddipet, as TRS will definitely come to power again. He was speaking at a review meeting held at his farmhouse in the Erravalli village of Markook mandal. He added that many more welfare and development works can be taken up once the party forms the government.

KCR interacted with as many as 200 leaders and party workers at his farm house. At the meeting, the TRS party leaders from Nalgonda reportedly requested the caretaker CM to contest from their district. The request is learnt to have been politely rejected. KCR said in the meeting that his decision to contest from the Gajwel constituency again has already been made.

As there might not be many opportunities for him to visit the Gajwel constituency, he appealed to the party workers in the constituency to work for its people as if they were the ones who were contesting. Stating that the main leaders from the constituency should visit at least five villages or more for dedicated campaigning, KCR added that a good majority should be achieved in Gajwel.

Party sources claim that KCR held village-wise review meetings from 3 pm to 4 pm on Friday. He also reportedly asked the party leaders to note down the village-wise problems in the constituency and submit a report. The Opposition should lose all its deposits in the constituency, he added. Food development corporation chairman, R&B department corporation chairman, various village sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, MPPs and others were present.