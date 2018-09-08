Home States Telangana

I will quit if TRS wins any seat in Nalgonda: Congress MLC

Published: 08th September 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy (Congress) challenged KCR and KTR and said, “Congress party will win in all 12 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. If TRS wins even one seat in Nalgonda district I will quit politics”.

Speaking to media persons at Choutuppal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday, he said that “I will contest from Munugode Assembly constituency and I will win the seat with a high majority.”He said that even this time the caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao issued party tickets to candidates with criminal background.

He alleged, in view of elections, KCR distributed money to landlords in the name of Rythu Bandhu scheme. “In 2014, KCR laid the foundation stone for the construction of Dindi irrigation project, but till date even 10 per cent works have not been completed,” the Congress MLC alleged.

