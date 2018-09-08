Home States Telangana

KCR a bigger buffoon, says Congress’ RC Khuntia

 History  is replete with instances of tall leaders, like even Atal Bihari Vajpayee, failing miserably after advancing polls.

Published: 08th September 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: History is replete with instances of tall leaders, like even Atal Bihari Vajpayee, failing miserably after advancing polls. This was the observation made by the Congress Party, which seems to have recovered from the initial shock of an early dissolution of the State Assembly by the TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

AICC Secretary RC Khuntia interacting
with TNIE editorial team during
Express Chat, in Hyderabad on
Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

In an exclusive interaction with the editorial team of Express, AICC secretary and Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia said a similar fate awaits KCR. “Rao has dug his own grave. In the last 20 years, there have been quite a few leaders who have lost elections after advancing the polls -- including AB Vajpayee,” he said.

“Rao, who dissolved the Assembly only due to the fear psychosis created by the recent visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Telangana, will meet with similar fate,” Khuntia said, while expressing confidence that the grand old party would decide on its candidates, alliances and formation of election committees by end of this month. 

Reacting to KCR calling Rahul Gandhi the “greatest buffoon in the country,” Khuntia said: “There cannot be a bigger buffoon than Chandrasekhar Rao who hardly goes to office just because some astrologer advised against it. Instead, he is willing to spend thousands of crores to construct a new Secretariat elsewhere.”  

The buffoon remark by KCR, the Congress leader said, has led the grand old party to coin their slogan as “karo ya maro”. “There has been no calamity in the State, like an earthquake or cyclone. The Assembly has been dissolved because of the vociferous campaigns being undertaken by the Congress. This has made Rao jittery,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao RC Khuntia Telangana Congress TRS Telangana polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality