KCR is a bigger buffoon, says Telangana Congress leader RC Khuntia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: History is replete with instances of tall leaders, like even Atal Bihari Vajpayee, failing miserably after advancing polls. This was the observation made by the Congress Party, which seems to have recovered from the initial shock of an early dissolution of the State Assembly by the TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In an exclusive interaction with the editorial team of Express, AICC secretary and Telangana in-charge RC Khuntia said a similar fate awaits KCR. “Rao has dug his own grave. In the last 20 years, there have been quite a few leaders who have lost elections after advancing the polls -- including AB Vajpayee,” he said.

“Rao, who dissolved the Assembly only due to the fear psychosis created by the recent visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Telangana, will meet with similar fate,” Khuntia said, while expressing confidence that the grand old party would decide on its candidates, alliances and formation of election committees by end of this month.

Reacting to KCR calling Rahul Gandhi the “greatest buffoon in the country,” Khuntia said: “There cannot be a bigger buffoon than Chandrasekhar Rao who hardly goes to office just because some astrologer advised against it. Instead, he is willing to spend thousands of crores to construct a new Secretariat elsewhere.”

The buffoon remark by KCR, the Congress leader said, has led the grand old party to coin their slogan as “karo ya maro”. “There has been no calamity in the State, like an earthquake or cyclone. The Assembly has been dissolved because of the vociferous campaigns being undertaken by the Congress. This has made Rao jittery,” he said.