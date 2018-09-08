No ticket: Follower of TRS leader climbs tank

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Merely a day after the announcement of TRS’ Assembly candidates, resentment over chosen candidates has begun to rear its head. In the politically volatile Ramagundam, incumbent MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana was allotted the TRS ticket. Upset by the move, Chittaveni Venu, a follower of another aspirant and TRS leader Korukanti Chander, climbed atop a water tank at Ashoknagar. Additionally, Badri Rajitha Raju, a first division corporator of the municipal corporation of Ramagundam, resigned from TRS in support of Korukanti Chander.

Korukanti Chander held a meeting on Friday with his followers to chalk out their future course of action. The meeting was reportedly resolved with the decision that Chander should contest the upcoming elections as an independent candidate, if not a TRS candidate.

It may be mentioned here that Chander had contested in the previous elections from Ramagundam constituency on an All India Forward Block (AIFB) ticket, and stood second to TRS in the results. He had later joined the TRS.

Meanwhile, Somarapu Satyanarayana exuded confidence he would win in the coming elections. Expressing special thanks to TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, he said that he would develop Ramagundam Assembly constituency as a role model.