Home States Telangana

Sravana Friday: KCR goes soft on rivals at kickoff meet

There were no high-decibel attacks against the Congress party on Friday.

Published: 08th September 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

TRS chief KCR at his first public meet to formally launch election campaign in Husnabad on Friday | EXPRESS

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET : There were no high-decibel attacks against the Congress party on Friday. After all, it was the auspicious Sravana Friday, and it was no coincidence that  TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao chose this day to launch his election campaign. Addressing the public gathered at Husnabad, a venue carefully chosen to kickstart his public meetings, KCR left them with just one “warning.”

“If Congress is voted back to power, Telangana’s development would take a beating. They will not find time for development amidst minting money for themselves,” he said. “I will not attack the Congress today as this is the first election meeting that I am addressing, and that too on a Sravana Friday.

The attack will begin from the next meeting,” he joked. The TRS supremo did acknowledge the Congress’ jibes, probably unintentionally, when he said the he had he had opted for early elections as Congress was making “baseless allegations against his government.” Early polls, he said, had upset the plans of his rivals. “Now, it’s the Opposition parties who are scared of facing the polls, though they claim they are ready,” he said.  

“We have implemented several schemes and solved some problems. We will continue to implement more schemes; we will hike the salaries of Anganwadi workers and other workers,” he claimed. “After returning home discuss amongst yourselves. Think if what I said about the Congress is true or not. Then, you can decide what Congress has done for Telangana and what TRS did over the last four years,” he said. 

“If you vote for Congress, you would be at the mercy of Delhi. State Congress leaders behave like slaves of their bosses in Delhi,” he claimed. “TRS strongly believes that development of the State should be entrusted in the hands of Telangana leaders,” KCR said, while adding that power cuts will return to the State if Congress comes back to power. 

Jana Reddy should offer pink kanduva
KCR recalled that when the TRS govt announced 24X7 power supply, Oppn leader
K Jana Reddy said that he would offer a pink kanduva  and campaign for TRS, if the govt succeeded in its attempt. “We have provided 24X7 power supply. If Jana Reddy could not see the development, he should check his eyes,”  Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality