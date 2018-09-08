Sravana Friday: KCR goes soft on rivals at kickoff meet

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET : There were no high-decibel attacks against the Congress party on Friday. After all, it was the auspicious Sravana Friday, and it was no coincidence that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao chose this day to launch his election campaign. Addressing the public gathered at Husnabad, a venue carefully chosen to kickstart his public meetings, KCR left them with just one “warning.”

“If Congress is voted back to power, Telangana’s development would take a beating. They will not find time for development amidst minting money for themselves,” he said. “I will not attack the Congress today as this is the first election meeting that I am addressing, and that too on a Sravana Friday.

The attack will begin from the next meeting,” he joked. The TRS supremo did acknowledge the Congress’ jibes, probably unintentionally, when he said the he had he had opted for early elections as Congress was making “baseless allegations against his government.” Early polls, he said, had upset the plans of his rivals. “Now, it’s the Opposition parties who are scared of facing the polls, though they claim they are ready,” he said.

“We have implemented several schemes and solved some problems. We will continue to implement more schemes; we will hike the salaries of Anganwadi workers and other workers,” he claimed. “After returning home discuss amongst yourselves. Think if what I said about the Congress is true or not. Then, you can decide what Congress has done for Telangana and what TRS did over the last four years,” he said.

“If you vote for Congress, you would be at the mercy of Delhi. State Congress leaders behave like slaves of their bosses in Delhi,” he claimed. “TRS strongly believes that development of the State should be entrusted in the hands of Telangana leaders,” KCR said, while adding that power cuts will return to the State if Congress comes back to power.



Jana Reddy should offer pink kanduva

KCR recalled that when the TRS govt announced 24X7 power supply, Oppn leader

K Jana Reddy said that he would offer a pink kanduva and campaign for TRS, if the govt succeeded in its attempt. “We have provided 24X7 power supply. If Jana Reddy could not see the development, he should check his eyes,” Rao said.