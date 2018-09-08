Home States Telangana

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu​ leaves decision on poll alliance to Telangana unit

Chandrababu Naidu told the TDP leaders of Telangana on Saturday that it's for them to decide on the alliance.

Published: 08th September 2018 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu (File | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has left it to party's Telangana unit to decide alliance with Congress and other parties for the Assembly elections in the state.

Naidu told the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders of Telangana on Saturday that it's for them to decide on the alliance. He discussed TDP's strategy with the party leaders.

Naidu reportedly dropped hints that he would not be in a position to campaign for the party in Telangana.

The TDP chief's move comes in the wake of reports that main opposition Congress party is ready to have an alliance with TDP, the Left parties and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) to take on ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday dissolved the state Assembly. The elections are likely to be held by year-end along with four other states.

While addressing TDP leaders, Naidu avoided direct reference to the Congress. He remarked that ups and downs were common for TDP in its 35-year history.

Naidu claimed that if Telangana is a revenue-surplus state, it was because of the efforts he made during his stint as the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said that he wants progress and prosperity of both the Telugu states. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to pitch Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao against him by stating that Rao displayed maturity.

Naidu also criticized Modi for the manner in which he rolled out demonetization and claimed that this exercise failed to achieve any purpose and ended up causing inconvenience to the people.

TDP's Telangana unit chief L. Ramna and other leaders told Naidu that TDP's support base remained intact in Telangana despite several leaders crossing over to TRS during last four years.

TDP bagged 15 seats in 119-member Telangana Assembly in 2014 elections. However, 13 of its legislators have switched loyalties to the ruling party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu TDP Telugu Desam Party Telangana polls Telangana Assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality