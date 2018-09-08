Home States Telangana

Telangana Assembly elections: TDP yet to decide on pre-poll alliance

TDP hasn't taken any decision on pre-poll allinace. The party cadres are waiting for CM N Chandrababu Naidu to come up with a decision, said state TDP president L Ramana on Saturday.

Published: 08th September 2018 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday | Express

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Amid speculations on a Congress-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alliance for the Telangana assembly elections, state TDP president L Ramana on Saturday clarified that no decision has been taken in this regard yet.

"We haven't taken any decision yet regarding this. We are waiting for our leader N Chandrababu Naidu here," he told ANI.

Ramana further informed that a meeting is scheduled to take place later in the day to discuss the party's strategy for the Telangana assembly polls.

In addition, TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said the party chief would have the last word in regard to any pre-poll alliance.

"There are speculations that TDP is going to ally with a party. Some Congress leaders also expressed keenness to ally with the TDP. N Chandrababu Naidu is coming to Hyderabad today to hold a meeting with Telangana TDP cadres, and an appropriate decision will be taken by him," he noted.

In the light of a possible advancement of polls in Telangana, the Congress in the state had called for an emergency meeting and said that they were prepared for an early election.

On September 6, Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan had dissolved the state assembly following a recommendation from the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led cabinet. The Governor, however, asked Rao to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government was formed.

Later, KCR held a press conference and announced that his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will contest the elections alone.

