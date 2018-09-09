74 cases settled in National Lok Adalat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 74 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held on the High Court premises here on Saturday. Judges of the High Court Justices PV Sanjay Kumar, J Uma Devi, P Keshava Rao and M Ganga Rao presided over the Lok Adalat benches. HC Legal Services Committee said, settled cases included 48 motor accident cases, 14 pre-litigation cases, eight CMAs, two writ petitions and two second appeals involving an amount of `3.4 crore as compensation benefiting about 340 persons at the Lok Adalat. At the National Lok Adalat organised by the state legal services authorities in both AP and Telangana states, about 26,662 cases were settled involving an amount of ` 60.21 crore as compensation to the victims.