Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu says PM Modi creating rift between him and KCR

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh chief minister and national president of Telugu Desam Party N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday offered a piece of advice to the people of Telangana. He wanted people of both Telugu states to think over the injustice done to them by the NDA government at the Centre.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to create differences between me and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” Naidu alleged.

When TDP moved no-trust motion against NDA government protesting against non-implementation of assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act,2014, Modi tried to create differences, Naidu said. It may be recalled that in reply to no-trust vote, Modi said in Lok Sabha that while Chandrasekhar Rao showed maturity, TDP always used to complain against the TRS government.

Addressing the extended meeting of Telangana TDP here on Saturday, Naidu called upon the people not to support the NDA, which did injustice to both the States. He even referred to cine actor Shivaji’s comments that NDA might issue notices to AP government on Monday.

“They (BJP government) have CBI, ED and I-T. They used them in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. They may use those institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana too sooner or later,” Naidu said while endorsing Shivaji’s allegations.

“As a senior leader I am warning the NDA that power is not permanent. The interests of the people and values are important in politics,” Naidu said.The NDA government has failed to implement the assurances of the AP Reorganisation Act. “I visited Delhi 29 times and demanded the Centre to do justice to both Telugu states.

...But, they failed to start Bayyaram steel factory and set up Tribal university in Telangana,” Naidu remarked. He also recalled that the NDA failed to accord national project status to any irrigation project in Telangana. “The BJP government has done injustice not only to Telugu states, but also to all other states,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the Telangana TDP would take a decision within 2-3 days on poll alliances. Not making any direct reference about poll alliances, he said: “So many leaders are aspiring for tickets in Telangana. But, all of them not get tickets. The competition for tickets indicated that we are strong in Telangana,” he said.

“Continuation of TDP in Telangana is a historic necessity. You decide whichever is the best for the party and for Telangana in the elections. I will support you,” Naidu said. TTDP president L Ramana speaking on the occasion said : “I am announcing before our president that the TTDP will make seat adjustments with those parties who join hands with TDP. No party will be able to come to power in Telangana, without the support of TDP,” he claimed.

Reacting to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments that TDP was an Andhra Party, Ramana said: “TDP is not Andhra party. It is Andari (belonging to all) party. KCR too started his political career in TDP”. Ramana mooted “Samajika Telangana” after the elections.

Earlier in the party leaders’ meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that the vote bank of TDP was still intact in several Assembly segments in Telangana.

