Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao imposes election code on party leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A self-imposed election code has been in implementation in the State. No Minister, since the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly, will be participating in any official programme like laying of foundation stones for new schemes and inauguration of new project.Normally, the government do not take up any new schemes or projects during the implementation of election code.

The election code will come into force, when the Election Commission issues the poll schedule.

However, even before the revision of the electoral rolls and the ECI’s decision on Telangana Assembly, the TRS government seems to have been taking extreme care not to give scope to the Opposition’s allegation of “misuse of official machinery”.

According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the Ministers not to participate in any official programmes like laying foundation stone ceremonies or launch of new schemes or programmes.

Though it was not mandatory now on the part of the Ministers, the Chief Minister wanted them to maintain utmost restraint. Following the directions of the Chief Minister, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday cancelled his Jagitial trip and remained in Hyderabad.

Rama Rao was supposed to lay foundation stone for the development works like roads and drainage system in Raikal, which recently upgraded as municipality. The official programme has been cancelled.

However, the local TRS leaders conducted a small meeting and thanked the government for the upgradation of Raikal as municipality. But, no official did not turn up for the programme.There were no official programmes in itinerary of any Minister in the coming days, sources said.

CEO issues instructions to DEOs, DGP

Hyderabad:Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Rajat Kumar issued instructions to all district collectors and GHMC commissioner, who are the district election officers (DEOs), that comprehensive instructions would be issued by the commission for transfer of all officers who are connected with the conduct of elections directly or indirectly in the state.

No officer connected directly with elections should be allowed to continue in the present district of posting, if she/he is posted in her/his home district, or if she/he has completed three years in that district during the last four years or would be completing three years on or before December 31. While calculating the period of three years, promotion to a post within the district is to be considered. The CEO instructed all the DEOs and DGP to prepare the details of officers in advance.