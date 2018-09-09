Chief Minister KCR must release video to prove allegation: K Jana Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposition leader K Jana Reddy said that he never said in the State Legislative Assembly that he would sport TRS’ scarf and campaign for TRS. Reacting to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s allegations during Husbanad public meeting on Friday, Jana Reddy dared Rao to release the video clipping to prove the allegation. “If Rao proves his allegations, I will quit from public life,” Jana said here on Saturday.

KCR had alleged during the Husnabad meeting on Friday that Jana had told in the Assembly that he would sport TRS scarf and campaign for TRS if the State government succeeded in providing 24X7 power. Rao said that the TRS government had succeeded in power supply and wanted Jana to keep his promise.

The Opposition leader set a 24-hour deadline to the CM to prove his allegations. “If Rao fails to make public the videos of my speech, he should tender an apology,” he demanded.“I told in the Assembly that I would campaign for the TRS if they succeeded in providing irrigation water to one crore acres and provided water to two crops every year. I will abide by this statement. Let KCR tell where farmers are getting water for two crops,” he said.