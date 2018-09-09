Home States Telangana

KCR garu treats me like a daughter: Former Choppadandi MLA Bodige Shobha

Shobha’s name had been omitted from the list due to, according to sources, her behaviour in public events.

Published: 09th September 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:46 AM

Former Choppadandi MLA Bodige Shobha (YouTube screen grab)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former Choppadandi MLA Bodige Shobha, whose ticket was put on hold by the TRS while announcing its candidate on Thursday, told Express that she was confident of being allowed to contest elections and retain her seat once again.

Shobha’s name had been omitted from the list due to, according to sources, her behaviour in public events. A group of TRS leaders are reported to have met then CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to complain about Shobha after she had allegedly misbehaved with Gaddam Chokka Reddy at an inauguration ceremony of a fire station in the town. 

Speaking to Express, Shobha said, “I strongly believe that KCR garu will call me on an auspicious day and announce my name as candidate for Choppadandi.” “He treats me like a daughter. I have worked for the party since its inception and have played my part in the Telangana movement. I am sure my name will be announced soon.” 

