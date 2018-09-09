Nizamabad: BJP still on lookout for candidates

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: While all political parties are gearing up for early polls in the district, the BJP district committee is reportedly still searching for candidates in Assembly constituencies excluding the Nizamabad Urban constituency. Some leaders have expressed displeasure over the party’s prevailing situation. They opine that such confusion at such a time will send wrong signals to the party cadre as well as the neutral voters.

Several party leaders who recently joined the party had aspirations to contest in Parliament elections. However, the party allegedly directed them to first contest in one of the Assembly constituencies and gain experience. Senior BJP leader Yendala Laxminarayana has decided to contest from Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency. He had won the seat in 2009, 2011 by-elections. Meanwhile, the party has apparently directed newly-joined leaders including D Aravind and P Sadanand Reddy to contest from Balkonda and Armor, despite their lack of interest.

