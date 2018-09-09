PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy’s ‘dishwasher’ barb leaves KTR fuming

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Political war of words shifted to Twitter on Saturday as IT minister KT Rama Rao, armed with news clips, reacted sharply to allegations by Congress leaders. In one of the newspaper clippings he shared, PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy called KTR a “dishwasher in the US”. Rao retaliated by saying that he was proud to have earned a decent living in the US.

He also recalled a 2014 incident where close to `2.4 crore cash was found burnt inside Uttam’s car. “Dear Uttam Kumar Reddy Garu, I may have washed dishes in my home in the US (which by the way is what every Indian in the US does in their own homes). I am proud that I worked and earned a decent living on my own unlike your Pappu (Rahul Gandhi),” he said. Garnering support from netizens, KTR said that even the former president of America, Barack Obama, washed dishes at home (he furnished a news clip to support his claim), and feudals like Uttam would not understand it.

While Uttam has not responded yet, Rao received a lot of support from far and wide. More than 950 people commented and over 1,800 retweeted the post. Many supporters posted photos of themselves washing dishes with the hashtag #dignityoflabour. Former chief secretary of erstwhile AP, IYR Krishna Rao, lamented at the comments made by Uttam.

“Dignity of labour, Mahatma Gandhi taught all of us. Unfortunately, a leader of the same party (Congress) which claims legacy from the Mahatma is making fun of dignity of labour,” he commented. KTR, who also holds the portfolio of NRI affairs, got support from NRIs after Uttam’s criticism. Mahesh Bigala, NRI coordinator in USA, said that the community condemned the comments of Reddy and demanded an apology.

“Uttam Kumar Reddy should come out and apologise to us for the disrespect he has shown to us. Washing dishes and cleaning our own toilets is not a crime, it’s dignity of labour, it’s a common practice for most of the NRIs,” he said.

KTR reacts to Khuntia

Another of KTR’s victims on Twitter was AICC secretary RC Khuntia. Sharing newspaper clippings - one where Khuntia alleged that it was KTR’s ‘conditions’ that led to Apple choosing Bengaluru over Hyderabad, as reported in these columns as part of Express Chat, KTR added another clipping which read “Hyderabad is Apple’s map maker; Tim Cook inaugurates company’s campus.” “This gentleman who’s the AICC (aka Delhi Sultanate) incharge says something that only a Scamgress joker can say; Apple started operations here in August, 2016 & currently employs 3,500 plus people which is their largest centre outside of US,” KTR’s tweet read.

Telangana was not your ‘Jaagir’: KTR to Diggy

IT minister KT Rama Rao launched an all-out attack on senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Twitter on Saturday. On a day which saw high-voltage retaliation from Rama Rao against his principal opposition: the Congress, Singh too came under fire. After Singh condemned the comment on AICC president Rahul Gandhi by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that the former was a ‘buffoon’, the Congress leader stated that “KCR was an ungrateful man” as he did not acknowledge that Telangana was given by the Congress.

Reacting to the same, Rama Rao tweeted, “Telangana was not ‘given’ by the Congress. You seem to think it was your ‘Jaagir’ (property) and the people slaves of your Delhi Sultanate. The people’s movement led by KCR conferred a compulsion to which your party had to yield.” Also, Singh had spelt ‘Telangana’ as ‘Telengana’. KTR asked him to at least spell the name of the state correctly.