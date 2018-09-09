Home States Telangana

Priest slips, TTD’s processional idol touches ground

The processional idol was taken inside after completion of Sahasra Deepalankara Seva and other evening rituals.

Published: 09th September 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Processional deity of Lord Venkateswara, referred as Sri Malayappa Swamy, accidentally touched the ground while it was taken into the Sanctum Sanctorum on Saturday prompting the TTD to conduct traditional rituals to atone for the lapse. The priest carrying the idol slipped after which the idol slipped and touched the ground, the TTD said. According to a TTD release, the incident took place on Saturday evening when the processional deity was taken from the Bangaru Vakili to the Sanctum Sanctorum near the Jaya-Vijayula idols.  

The processional idol was taken inside after completion of Sahasra Deepalankara Seva and other evening rituals. “The priest carrying the idol sprained his leg and slipped on the ground. The idol touched the ground,’’ the release said.

Though the priest fell, the idol did not fell down from his hand but only touched the ground, a source said. Immediately, the TTD chief priest and Advisor of Agama Sastra Sri Venugopala Deekshitulu and others met and decided to conduct rituals. To atone the lapse, Laghu Samprokshana was conducted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality