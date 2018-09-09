Priest slips, TTD’s processional idol touches ground

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Processional deity of Lord Venkateswara, referred as Sri Malayappa Swamy, accidentally touched the ground while it was taken into the Sanctum Sanctorum on Saturday prompting the TTD to conduct traditional rituals to atone for the lapse. The priest carrying the idol slipped after which the idol slipped and touched the ground, the TTD said. According to a TTD release, the incident took place on Saturday evening when the processional deity was taken from the Bangaru Vakili to the Sanctum Sanctorum near the Jaya-Vijayula idols.

The processional idol was taken inside after completion of Sahasra Deepalankara Seva and other evening rituals. “The priest carrying the idol sprained his leg and slipped on the ground. The idol touched the ground,’’ the release said.

Though the priest fell, the idol did not fell down from his hand but only touched the ground, a source said. Immediately, the TTD chief priest and Advisor of Agama Sastra Sri Venugopala Deekshitulu and others met and decided to conduct rituals. To atone the lapse, Laghu Samprokshana was conducted.