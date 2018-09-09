Proud to have ‘washed dishes in the US, but didn’t loot people’s money like you’: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The unsparing war of words between political rivals has just intensified with the dissolution of State Legislative Assembly. The Twitter handle of minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday was busy - mostly with huge support pouring in, and many even raising the issue of dignity of labour. Rao, who shared two newspaper clippings on Saturday morning - one of them in which Uttam called him a “dishwasher in the US”, made a scathing attack on PCC president, such that even eminent persons re-tweeted and an NRI association reacted against Uttam’s comments.

In a tit-for-tat to Uttam’s comments addressing KTR as “dishwasher”, Rao retaliated recalling a 2014 incident where in close to `2.4 crore in cash was found burnt inside Uttam’s car. “Dear Uttam Kumar Reddy Garu, I may have washed dishes at my home in the US (which by the way is what every Indian in the US does in their own homes).”.”I am proud that I have worked and earned a decent living on my own unlike your Pappu (Rahul Gandhi),” he re-tweeted.

While Reddy has not responded yet, Rao went on to garner a lot of support from far and wide. Uttam had said KTR was not fit to be a minister as he was washing utensils in the USA, when he was still doing politics here. “Unlike you I didn’t loot people’s money & burn it in my car” Rao’s tweet read. More than 600 people commented and over 1,300 shared the post, with many supporting Rama Rao’s comment, projecting Reddy to be ignorant of ‘dignity of labour’.

Former chief secretary of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, IYR Krishna Rao also lamented at the comments made by Reddy. “Dignity of labour, Mahatma Gandhi taught all of us. Unfortunately, a leader of the same party (Congress) which claims legacy from the Mahatma is making fun of dignity of labour,” he commented.

The rivalry between Rama Rao and Reddy has been intense on several instances in the past. Once, in November 2016, after Reddy challenged Rao saying he will not shave his beard unless he brings down K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government, KTR at a rally in Warangal had retaliated saying growing beard does not make anyone chief minister.

Rama Rao who also holds the portfolio of NRI affairs, also garnered support from NRIs after Reddy’s criticism. Mahesh Bigala, NRI coordinator, USA, said that the community condemned the comments of Reddy and demanded an apology. “Uttam Kumar Reddy should come out and apologise to us for the disrespect he had shown to us. Washing dishes and cleaning our own toilets is not a crime, it’s a dignity of labour, it’s a common practice for most of NRI’s. So, we will not accept such unnecessary comments,” he said.

KTR reacts to RC Khuntia comments

Another of KTR’s victims on Twitter was none other than AICC secretary and in-charge for Telangana Congress affairs, RC Khuntia. Sharing newspaper clippings - one where Khuntia alleged that it was KTR’s ‘conditions’ that led to Apple choosing Bengaluru over Hyderabad, as reported in these columns as part of Express Chat, KTR shared another clipping which read “Hyderabad is Apple’s map maker; Tim Cook inaugurates company’s campus” “This Gentleman who’s the AICC (aka Delhi Sultanate) in-charge says something that only a scamgress joker can say; Ignorance is bliss FYI to all, Apple started operations in Hyderabad in August, 2016 & currently employs 3,500 plus people which is their largest centre outside of US,” KTR’s tweet read. It was during an interaction with TNIE editorial team that RC Khuntia levelled allegations of corruption against KTR