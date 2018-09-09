Youths attempt suicide after TRS denies ticket to leader

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Multiple instances of discontent with the choice of TRS party candidates have been arising ever since the tickets have been announced. The politically volatile constituency of Ramagundam remains in the forefront in terms of this resentment. It may be recalled that a follower of TRS leader Korakunti Chander climbed atop a water tank to protest the choice of incumbent MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana in the constituency on Friday.

Following this incident, TRS youth activists Kande Sagar and Santhosh upped the ante on Friday by attempting to commit suicide in protest as their leader Kandugula Sandhya Rani was denied the constituency’s ticket. The two youngsters doused themselves in kerosene at the main crossroad in Godavarikhani. However, onlookers intervened and prevented them from self-immolation. Learning about the situation, the police rushed to the spot and took them into custody.