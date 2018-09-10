Bharat Bandh against fuel price hike evokes mixed response in Telangana

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The 'Bharat Bandh' call given by several opposition parties over rising petrol and diesel prices Monday evoked a mixed response as it was business as usual in many parts of the state, including the capital city.

No untoward incidents have been reported so far, police said.

The police took scores of leaders and workers of the Congress, Left and Telugu Desam Party into custody when they held protests near State Road Transport Corporation depots, preventing busses from plying on roads.

AICC secretary Srinivasan Krishnan and 40 others were taken into preventive custody in Karimnagar town after they staged a dharna in front of RTC bus station in Dharmapuri in Karimnagar district, a police official said.

"They were later shifted to the Police Training Centre," a police official said.

Srinivasan Krishnan told PTI that besides the central taxes, local TRS government has also levied more tax further burdening the public.

A senior official of the TSRTC told PTI there was no disruption of services in any district of the state.

"We have not received any reports of disruption of services. Our officials are in touch with police officials. If there is any law and order problem respective depot managers will take decision on running the services," the official said.

Reports indicate that several government and commercial establishments are conducting activities normally.

Osmania University Vice-Chancellor S Ramachandram told PTI the pre-Phd examination which was scheduled to be held Monday has been postponed for tomorrow.

According to him, all the educational institutions affiliated to the varsity are open and functioning.

A senior official of the State School Education Department said they have not issued any orders to close schools in view of the bandh.

However, respective school headmasters will take a decision as and when necessary.

RTC buses were seen plying in minimal numbers.

Petrol bunks remained open and some of the commercial establishments and educational institutions remain closed in Karimnagar and Warangal, reports indicated.