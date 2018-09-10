Home States Telangana

Bharat Bandh: To affect normal life in Telangana

The nation-wide ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by Congress is likely to impact the day-to-day operations in the State, at least for a brief while, on Monday.

Published: 10th September 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of a Bharat Bandh protest. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The nation-wide ‘Bharat bandh’ call given by Congress is likely to impact the day-to-day operations in the State, at least for a brief while, on Monday. With elections round the corner, the Bharat Bandh would also be a show of strength for the Congress hich is trying hard to make the strike a success. 

Even the trade unions of TSRTC and lorry owners association have extended support for the bandh and will observe a sympathy strike for a short while on Monday. Fuel stations operators association also said that they would be shutting down the stations if there was such a demand from the protesters on Monday. 
Meanwhile, several educational institutions have suspended classes on Monday. However, the district education officer) has not issued a circular relating to a holiday. 

