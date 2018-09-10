CPI(M), Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena to hold talks for alliance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI(M) and Jana Sena Party will hold talks this week to decide on pre-poll alliance. CPI(M) is already leading Bahujan Left Front, which consists of about 28 small parties and it is now trying to rope in Jana Sena party, launched by film star-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan in the alliance.

“We will hold talks with Jana Sena on September 13, Thursday in Hyderabad. We have already been in touch with them and hope that Pawan Kalyan will join hands with us. The CPI(M) is already leading the Bahujan Left Front to fight against the dictatorial and atrocious rule of TRS.

As Pawan Kalyan also shares same values, we are confident of striking an alliance with Jana Sena,” said Tammineni Veerabhadram, state secretary of CPI(M). He is also the convenor of Bahujan Left, which consists of parties like Marxist Communist Party of India (MCPI), Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) and others. The group was formed with the mandate of fighting against not just TRS but also against Congress and BJP.