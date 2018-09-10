Home States Telangana

CPI(M), Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena to hold talks for alliance

CPI(M) and Jana Sena Party will hold talks this week to decide on pre-poll alliance.

Published: 10th September 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan addresses a public meeting in Srikakulam district . (Photo| File: EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI(M) and Jana Sena Party will hold talks this week to decide on pre-poll alliance. CPI(M)  is already leading Bahujan Left Front, which consists of about 28 small  parties and it is now trying to rope in Jana Sena party, launched by film star-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan in the alliance. 

“We will hold talks with Jana Sena on September 13, Thursday in Hyderabad. We have  already been in touch with them and hope that Pawan Kalyan will join hands with us. The CPI(M) is already leading the Bahujan Left Front to fight against the dictatorial and atrocious rule of TRS.

As Pawan Kalyan also shares same values, we are confident of striking an alliance with Jana Sena,” said  Tammineni Veerabhadram, state secretary of CPI(M).  He is also the convenor  of Bahujan Left, which consists of parties like Marxist Communist Party  of India (MCPI), Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) and others. The group was formed with the mandate of fighting against not just TRS but also against Congress and BJP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jana Sena Party pre-poll alliance CPI(M) Pawan Kalyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality