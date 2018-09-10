Home States Telangana

Multiple aspirants emerge for Congress tickets in Nizamabad

Published: 10th September 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

By MVK Shastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Pre-poll preparations have gathered momentum in Nizamabad Urban constituency for the Congress party with at least four aspirants attempting for a ticket. Finalising the candidates might, therefore, prove a tiresome task for the party leadership. According to sources, the ticket battle in Congress is primarily among four aspirants: TPCC general secretary B Mahesh Kumar Goud, former TPCC secretary N Rathnakar, DCC president Taher Bin Hamdan and City Congress president Kesh Venu. All the aspirants reportedly claim that they have high chances of winning the seat.

They are also allegedly lobbying with both State and National level party leaders for the ticket. City Congress president Kesha Venu is learnt to have been using his ties with Karnataka’s former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his benefit in the race. Additionally, even in many remote localities, the names of these aspirants are being popularised by putting up hoardings.

Congress to try re-claiming lost ground in Mahbubnagar 
Congress, the primary opposition party in the State, has begun making the moves to attempt retaking erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy recently held a review meeting with party leaders from district and has given them a target of winning all 14 seats in the region.

It may be noted that, in the recently dissolved Assembly, the party had only five MLAs from the region.  It is learnt that the party has devised action plans for all the seats, for the general elections which will likely be held in 2019. Meanwhile, youth leader from Jadcherla assembly constituency, J Anirudh Reddy joined Congress on Sunday. 

