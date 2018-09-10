Home States Telangana

Suresh Reddy to contest from Balkonda?

His supporters are said to have urged him to return to Balkonda as he had the best chance to win from there.

Published: 10th September 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:19 AM

By MVK Shastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Former assembly speaker KR Suresh Reddy will officially join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the presence of party chief and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on September 12 in Hyderabad. It is learnt that Reddy is likely to contest from Balkonda constituency. Reddy has served as MLA thrice representing Balkonda after which he shifted to Armoor constituency where he lost in both the 2009 and 2014 elections. On Sunday, Reddy met with his supporters at his hometown of Chowtpally in Kammarpally mandal where he held discussions with them.

His supporters are said to have urged him to return to Balkonda as he had the best chance to win from there. However, there could be a hiccup in this plan since the TRS has already announced the names of V Prashanth Reddy as candidate for Balkonda and A Jivan Reddy for Armoor. “TRS leadership will change the candidate depending on how they accommodate Reddy. KCR will take a call soon,” informed a close aide.

