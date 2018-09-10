Home States Telangana

Telangana: 2 Irrigation structures recognised by international body

These two were among the 14 irrigation structures added to the list during the 69th International Executive Council (IEC) of ICID, held in Saskatoon, Canada.

Published: 10th September 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh & S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ ADILABAD: Two historical irrigation structures of Telangana have become the first entrants from India into the register of World Heritage Irrigation Structures (WHIS), maintained by the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID). Sadarmatt Anicut in Nirmal district and Pedda Cheruvu irrigation tank in Kamareddy district were included in the WHIS register last month. 

These two were among the 14 irrigation structures added to the list during the 69th International Executive Council (IEC) of ICID, held in Saskatoon, Canada. The information was conveyed recently to irrigation department of Telangana by the Central Water Commission (CWC). The irrigation structures from a bygone era continue to provide water to millions. Sadarmatt Anicut was constructed across the Godavari River by French engineer JJ Ottley in 1891-92. It is located in the downstream of the Sriram Sagar irrigation project at Khanapur mandal. 

“The original purpose of the dam was to provide water for irrigation across 6,000 acres,” says B Nagendra Rao, chief engineer with the Irrigation Department. “However, improvements were made later and the Anicut now covers 13,100 acres.” Even the gates of the Anicut, constructed 130 years ago, are still operational!

Pedda Cheruvu, meanwhile, was built nearly four centuries ago by rulers of Domakonda Samsthanam, points out another irrigation department official. Its age has, however, not diminished its efficiency as it still serves as an important drinking water source for Kamareddy town.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
irrigation structures

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality