HYDERABAD: In what could be termed as a step towards early polls, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar will be leaving for New Delhi on Monday to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials and apprise them of the state of poll preparedness in Telangana.

He would submit a detailed report to the ECI regarding polling arrangements including that of polling stations, Electronic Voting Machines, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail and the requirement of police force. He would also inform the officials about present situation in the State.