Home States Telangana

TRS plays it safe in tribal reserve constituencies

TRS has decided to play it safe for the upcoming polls by allotting tickets to sitting MLAs in the tribal reserve constituencies of Khanapur, Boath and Asifabad in the district. 

Published: 10th September 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD : TRS has decided to play it safe for the upcoming polls by allotting tickets to sitting MLAs in the tribal reserve constituencies of Khanapur, Boath and Asifabad in the district. Boath constituency was allotted to Rathod Bapu Rao, Khanapur to Rekha Naik and Asifabad to Kova Laxmi. There are as many as 1.20 lakh Lambadas and 2.80 lakh Adivasis in the district. Sources say that the party chose to give tickets to sitting MLAs in order to avoid resentment among the people from minority communities, which could in turn affect the party’s prospects in the polls. 

It has been learnt that prominent parties like Congress and BJP might also adopt a similar strategy in these constituencies.  Speaking to reporters, Adivasi Sena district president K Daulath Rao said that under TRS rule, no stand was taken on the demands of Adivasis to remove Lambadas from ST category. 

“The people of our community have been engaging in agitations for the last two years, demanding the government to remove migrated Lambadas from ST category,” he said. They have entered the State from neighbouring States and then claim ST certificates in order to take benefits from the government, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality