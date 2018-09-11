Home States Telangana

40 killed as TSRTC bus falls into valley near Jagtial town of Telangana

While a suspected brake failure is said to be the cause of the accident, RTC depot manager at Vemulawada has told media that the bus was perfectly fit for travel.

Published: 11th September 2018 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Crowd gathers at the accident site where the TSRTC bus fell in the gorge in Telangana. (Photo | By special arrangement)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In one of the worst road accidents in Telangana, at least 40 passengers were killed and several others sustained injuries as a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus fell into a gorge near Shanivarapet village on Tuesday.  Preliminary reports suggest more persons could have been killed and condition of several persons is stated to be critical.

The incident took place between 11.30 a.m and 12 p.m when the bus returning from Kondagattu temple lost its control and fell into the gorge. They have all been shifted to area government hospital in Jagtial and Karimnagar district headquarters.

Video- Special Arrangement

Most of the passengers are said to be devotees returning after offering prayers at the Anjaneya Swamy temple on the hillock. The passengers were mostly women and children who went to the temple as Tuesday is considered an auspicious day.

About 65 passengers were in the bus at the time of the accident. Soon, locals quickly responded and initiated rescue operations. Jagtial District Collector A Sharat reached the spot to supervise the relief and rescue work.

About 65 passengers were in the bus at the time of the accident. ( Photo | Special Arrangement)

Initial reports suggest that the driver did not notice a speed breaker at the turning and lost control of the bus. The gorge is about 4-5 metres deep and the bus is said to have overturned and fallen into the gorge.

While a suspected brake failure is said to be the cause of the accident, as stated by Transport minister P Mahender Reddy, RTC depot manager at Vemulawada has told media that the bus was perfectly fit for travel.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that the driver Srinivas was recently transferred to Jagtial depot and he had no experience driving on the ghat road. It was, in fact, only his second trip on the ghat roads.

Transport minister P Mahender Reddy and finance minister Etala Rajender reached the spot. A detailed inquiry is ordered and the transport minister said that stringent action would be taken on those found at fault. Meanwhile, the government has also announced all support to the bereaved families and also, required medical support to the injured.

Opposition leaders TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress leader Jana Reddy and L Ramana of TDP, have demanded the release of Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia to each of the bereaved family.

State caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the family members of the deceased in the Kondagattu accident.

