Contenders line up for Congress ticket in Palair

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: With Palair and Khammam being the only constituencies reserved for open category out of five assembly constituencies in the district, it comes as no surprise that the former has drawn several contenders, including many Congress leaders, into the fray.

At present, Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who had competed against Sucharitha Reddy, wife of former Minister Ramireddy Venkata Reddy, in the by-elections held in 2016, currently represents Palair. Though Tummala Nageswara Rao poses a tough competition for many, the Congress ticket is much sought-after. Among aspirants are Kandala Upender Reddy, a prominent contractor, who had been eyeing the ticket since 2009, and Sambani Chandrasekhar, former minister, who had represented Palair before the delimitation of constituencies.

One of the strongest contenders is former Chief Minister Jalagam Venkata Rao’s son, Jalagam Prasad, who has a substantially large cadre behind him. Additionally, former Minister Ramireddy Venkata Reddy brother’s son, Charan Reddy, has been trying to get hold of the ticket.

Meanwhile, local party leaders have appealed to the party high-command in offering the ticket to someone who can easily take on Tummala Nageswara Rao. In fact, some leaders have opined that Jalgam Prasad would fit the role.