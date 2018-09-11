Death toll in Telangana bus accident rises to 52, KCR announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The death toll in the Jagtial bus accident has risen to 52. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus which was carrying 65 passengers fell into a gorge near Shanivarapet village on Tuesday after the driver reportedly lost control.

The incident took place between 11.30 am and 12 pm when the bus returning from Kondagattu temple lost its control and fell into the gorge. The injured have all been shifted to area government hospital in Jagtial and Karimnagar district headquarters.

Video- Special Arrangement

Most of the passengers onboard are said to be devotees who were returning after offering prayers at the Anjaneya Swamy temple on the hillock. The passengers were mostly women and children who went to the temple as Tuesday is considered an auspicious day.

The locals immediately swung into action and initiated the rescue operations. Jagtial District Collector A Sharat reached the spot to supervise the relief and rescue work.

About 65 passengers were in the bus at the time of the accident. ( Photo | Special Arrangement)

Initial reports suggest that the driver did not notice a speed breaker at the turning and lost control of the bus. The gorge is about 4-5 metres deep and the bus is said to have overturned and fallen into the gorge.

While a suspected brake failure is said to be the cause of the accident, as stated by Transport minister P Mahender Reddy, RTC depot manager at Vemulawada has told media that the bus was perfectly fit for travel.

'Driver had no experience with ghat roads'

Meanwhile, it has come to light that the driver Srinivas was recently transferred to Jagtial depot and he had no experience driving on the ghat road. It was, in fact, only his second trip on the ghat roads.

At least six specialist doctors including general surgeons, orthopedicians and anesthetists from tertiary care hospitals, have started from #Hyderabad to attend people who were injured RTC bus accident at #Jagtiyal — ShivaShankerK_TNIE (@Shanker_TNIE) September 11, 2018

Transport minister P Mahender Reddy and finance minister Etala Rajender reached the spot. A detailed inquiry is ordered and the transport minister said that stringent action would be taken on those found at fault. Meanwhile, the government has also announced all support to the bereaved families and also, required medical support to the injured.

Opposition leaders TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress leader Jana Reddy and L Ramana of TDP, have demanded the release of Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia to each of the bereaved family.

State caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced Rs 5 lakh exgratia to the family members of the deceased in the Kondagattu accident.