Former Congress MLA Jaggareddy arrested in Telangana for forgery, human trafficking

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MLA from Sangareddy and senior Congress leader Turupu Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jaggareddy was on Tuesday arrested for obtaining fake passports to three others using the names of his wife and children and is also charged with human trafficking.



Jaggareddy, using the illegally obtained passports for the three persons, travelled to the USA in October 2004 and after staying for around 10 days, he returned back to India, while the three persons stayed back at the USA, said police.

DCP(North Zone) B Sumathi said that after his passport expired in 2014, Jaggareddy lodged a complaint about missing passport in 2015 and obtained a new passport. He had collected Rs 15 lakh from three persons, for obtaining passports to them and to take them to the USA with him.

Police found that he had forged the identity proofs of his wife T Nirmala, daughter T Jayalaxmi and son T Bharath Sai Reddy, using the photos of the three persons, for whom he obtained passports.

He also addressed to the Regional passport office at Secunderabad on his official letterhead, requesting to issue passports to his 'wife and children'.

Based on credible information, a case under charges of cheating, forgery, impersonation, and also under sections of the Passport act and Immigration act were booked against him and he was apprehended on late Monday night from his residence at Sangareddy.

Inquiries revealed that Jaggareddy's friend Jetty Kusum Kumar also accompanied them to the USA in 2004 and returned back with Jaggareddy.

The three persons had approached Jaggareddy through an agent Madhu.

Kusum Kumar and Madhu are absconding now.

Jaggareddy was arrested and produced before the XXII Additional Cheif Metropolitan Magistrate at Secunderabad.