Meet the ‘Aaya & Gaya Rams’ of this political season

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assembly elections are around the corner and it’s the season for ‘Aaya Rams and Gaya Rams’. Turncoats are everywhere with some netas joining the TRS while others are leaving the pink party for the Congress. For instance, former minister Danam Nagender, who recently quit the Congress to join TRS is back in the news.

Speculations are rife that Danam recently had a meeting with State Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy. The move comes after Danam’s name did not figure in the list of 105 candidates announced by TRS. Asked about the meeting, Uttam Reddy’s answer was: “can’t we meet?” Now, as a damage control measure TRS is offering the Goshamahal Assembly seat to Danam. Will he accept it? We don’t know yet.

Speaking to the media, Danam denied that he was returning to Congress. “I will continue in TRS even if the party does not give me a seat,” he said. Similarly, former minister Konda Surekha and her husband have decided to quit TRS for Congress. They are slated to meet Sonia Gandhi when she visits the State.

Meanwhile, local Congress leaders are now worried about the seat sharing agreement stitched with TDP. With reports doing rounds that the Uppal Assembly seat maybe given to TDP, Congress in-charge for the segment Bandaru Laxma Reddy, on Monday, decided to switch loyalty to the TRS. He left the grand old party after a meeting with his followers.

Though Laxma Reddy claimed the Congress would allot the seat to TDP, which is likely to field Virender Goud, State Congress chief clarified these were all rumours. The seat, he said, has not been allotted to any “ally” as no talks of alliance has commenced so far. Congress workers from Wyra Assembly segment, meanwhile, are worried the seat would go to CPI.

TRS election in-charge for Madhira Assembly Bommera Rammurthy was reportedly upset over not being given a ticket. However, he decided against leaving the party after a meeting with IT Minister KT Rama Rao. “I have decided to continue with TRS as KTR assured me suitable position in the party,” he said. The TRS leader and former MLA KS Ratnam, who could not get a ticket this time, has decided to leave the party and is likely to join Congress.