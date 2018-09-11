Home States Telangana

Rebel couple to announce plans on September 23

Sources stated that though the couple had made up their mind to leave the party and join the Congress, they want to do maximum damage to the pink party leadership before leaving.

WARANGAL: Even as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership has started uniting party leaders of Warangal East constituency to take on the Konda couple (Konda Muralidhar Rao, Konda Surekha), the latter announced that they would organise a public meeting on September 23 in Warangal and announce their future political plans.

MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao, who reached Warangal from Hyderabad on Monday morning, had a meeting with his supporters from Warangal East and Parkal constituencies. Murali reportedly told his cadres to be ready to take on rivals. He also asked his close aides to keep a watch on the activities of TRS leaders and prepare the followers accordingly.

Meanwhile, the couple are making arrangements for addressing a press conference on September 12 in Hyderabad to release an open letter to the ruling party leadership demanding an explanation on why they were being denied tickets, and other issues.

“We will wait for TRS high command’s response to our open letter  and act accordingly. If we do not get response or are not satisfied with the explanation, we will organise a public meeting on September 23 in Warangal and announce our future plans,” Murali stated.

The people of Warangal are eagerly waiting to know about the future plans of the Konda couple as it would affect the electoral prospects of several constituencies in the erstwhile Warangal district.

