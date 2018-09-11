TRS conspired against my father: Dharmapuri Srinivas

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: At a time when most of the political parties are treating TRS Rajya Sabha MP, Dharmapuri Srinivas, who is on his way to leave TRS, as spent force, his son and BJP state committee member Dharmapuri Aravind believes that his father would play a vital role in district politics in the coming days.

However, he said that he was not in a position to comment on his father’s return to parent party Congress. In an interview to Express on Monday, Aravind stated that his father was the victim of district TRS leaders, who conspired against him to force him to leave the party.

“My father had clearly told the party high command that he was not indulging in anti-party activities and also wrote a letter to the leadership. He said that if he was found guilty, they could initiate action or else those who levelled allegation against him should tender apology,” Aravind said.

He said that his father wanted to become active in politics and because of that, he raised his voice against TRS leadership who were trying to isolate him from the party. “My father raised several points in his letter which was not easy for the TRS to answer,’’ he said.

While replying to a question, he predicted that TRS would lose most of the seats in Nizamabad district.

The BJP leader added that Congress had become very weak across the country and it was looking for alliances in the state. “The Congress-TDP alliance will not give expected results because the TDP has lost its political existence all over the state,’’ he said.

He said that the BJP would concentrate on all the Assembly constituencies and after elections, BJP will emerge as a powerful political party in state.

“Telangana is a top priority for the BJP national leadership and they will implement new political strategies in the coming few days.

Family parties finalise their strategies in Pragathi Bhavan but national parties’ strategies are finalised in Delhi,’’ he said, taking a dig at TRS leadership. Aravind expressed confidence that party president Amit Shah’s visit would change the political scenario in the state. He said that a large number of leaders and activists of the party would join the BJP in the coming few days.