Home States Telangana

TRS conspired against my father: Dharmapuri Srinivas

He said that a large number of leaders and activists of the party would join the BJP in the coming few days.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: At a time when most of the political parties are treating TRS Rajya Sabha MP, Dharmapuri Srinivas, who is on his way to leave TRS, as spent force, his son and BJP state committee member Dharmapuri Aravind believes that his father would play a vital role in district politics in the coming days.

However, he said that he was not in a position to comment on his father’s return to parent party Congress. In an interview to Express on Monday, Aravind stated that his father was the victim of district TRS leaders, who conspired against him to force him to leave the party.

“My father had clearly told the party high command that he was not indulging in anti-party activities and also wrote a letter  to the leadership. He said that if he was found guilty, they could initiate action or else those who levelled allegation against him should tender apology,” Aravind said.  

He said that his father wanted to become active in politics and because of that, he raised his voice against TRS leadership who were trying to isolate him from the party. “My father raised several points in his letter which was not easy for the TRS to answer,’’ he said.

While replying to a question, he predicted that TRS would lose most of the seats in Nizamabad district.
The BJP leader added that Congress had become very weak across the country and it was looking for alliances in the state. “The Congress-TDP alliance will not give expected results because the TDP has lost its political existence all over the state,’’ he said.

He said that the BJP would concentrate on all the Assembly constituencies and after elections, BJP will emerge as a powerful political party in state.

“Telangana is a top priority for the BJP national leadership and they will implement new political strategies in the coming few days.

Family parties finalise their strategies in Pragathi Bhavan but national parties’ strategies are finalised in Delhi,’’ he said, taking a dig at TRS leadership.      Aravind  expressed confidence that party president Amit Shah’s  visit would change the political scenario in the state. He said that a large number of leaders and activists of the party would join the BJP in the coming few days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dharmapuri Srinivas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike