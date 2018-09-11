Home States Telangana

Two unemployed youth file PIL against Telangana State Private Universities Act

Under the Presidential Order, 85 per cent of seats for various courses have to be reserved for students of Telangana, it pointed out.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking to declare para 33 of the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulations) Act, 2018, published in the Telangana Gazette dated March 30, 2018, which provides only 25 per cent reservation of seats for admission into the courses undertaken by private Universities for students of Telangana state as arbitrary, illegal and violative of the Presidential Order. Under the Presidential Order, 85 per cent of seats for various courses have to be reserved for students of Telangana, it pointed out.

Petitioners’ J Shankar and K Balakrishna Mudiraj, unemployed youth from Jagtial and Ranga Reddy, submitted that as per para 33 of the Act 2018, 25 per cent of seats for admissiowns in the courses undertaken by the University shall be exclusively reserved for students of Telangana on the basis of domicile as may be prescribed.

As per the Presidential Order under Article 371-D of Constitution of India, the seats for admission into educational institutions have to be only in favour of local candidates to the extent of 85 per cent both in non-state wise Universities and state wide varsities. However, the impugned para 33 of the said Act states that only 25 percent of seats would be reserved for Telangana state and 75 percent of seats would be thrown open to the students of other states, they added and urged the Court to suspend the impugned para.

