Will discuss seat sharing with TDP soon: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The talks between Congress and Telangana TDP will commence soon on seat sharing for the forthcoming Assembly elections. “We will initiate a dialogue with the TDP leaders very soon,” Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced here on Monday.

Uttam Kumar Reddy’s announcement came two days after TTDP president L Ramana’s decision to forge poll pacts with all the parties which were willing to join hands with TDP. TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu gave a free hand to take the decision on poll strategy.

According to sources, TDP president Ramana also invited Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Kodandaram for seat sharing.

Initially, TJS wanted to contest in the elections on its own. However, to defeat the TRS, the TJS too is willing to join the proposed grand alliance. According to sources, the TJS is demanding 30 seats. The TDP is also of the view that it is strong in Telangana in around 25 to 30 seats and asked the Congress for the same. Any clarity on seat sharing will emerge only after talks among the parties will commence.

On his part, TTDP president Ramana will meet Kodandaram in the next couple of days and invite the TJS to join the grand alliance. However, both Kodandaram and Ramana were not available for comments. Asked whether they would forge an alliance with TJS, the PCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said: “We have invited all the Opposition parties including TJS and TDP, NGOs and civil society groups to join hands and defeat the TRS.”