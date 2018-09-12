Home States Telangana

Congress-TDP alliance unethical: TRS

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has termed the poll alliance between the Congress and the Telugu Desam as unethical.

Published: 12th September 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has termed the poll alliance between the Congress and the Telugu Desam as unethical. “We expected all petty political parties to gang up before elections. Our expectations were correct,” TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar and TSIDC chairman G Balamallu have said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the TRS leaders alleged that the Congress was eager to forge an alliance with the TDP which was responsible for the killing of farmers in police firing at Basheerbagh here during agitation over power charges. “Do the Congress and Left parties feel that paying tributes to Basheerbagh martyrs all these years is a mistake?” The Congress was also responsible for the Mudigonda firing and both the parties _ TDP and Congress _ should  tender an apology to the people before striking a poll pact.”

The TRS leaders further said that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu was against Telangana. The real Congress workers should question their high command on forging an alliance with the anti-Telangana party, the TRS leaders demanded and declared said that the TRS would consider the forthcoming elections as a referendum on the performance of the TRS government.

