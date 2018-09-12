Election Commission will take call on conduct of polls in Telangana: Official

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A team of officials from the Election Commission, which is here to assess the preparedness for assembly polls, Wednesday said it will submit a report to the EC which would take a call on conduct of the elections.

The team, led by senior deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha, had earlier held discussions with the state administration and various political parties.

"It (satisfaction to conduct polls) is a call which the election commission will take. As I told you, we have assessed the basic preparation and that is all in right lines," Sinha told reporters.

"The Election Commission only sent this team to assess the level of preparedness. So at this moment, it is not possible to give any comments. We will give our inputs to the Election Commission and after that EC will take a call," he said.

Replying to a query on voters of four mandals in Bhadrachalam which were merged into Andhra Pradesh, he said the issue would be taken to the notice of the EC.

According to him, the team has given certain guidelines to district officials on poll preparedness.

The team held discussions with senior police officials including district SPs on the law and order situation.

They also held talks with collectors and other senior government officials on issues ranging from availability of EVMs to manpower.

The EC team also met chief secretary SK Joshi and DGP Mahendar Reddy, Sinha said.

On the electoral list, he said instructions have been give to officials to check and address every complaint that they receive from political parties.

"We have directed that all booth level officers to visit and verify each voter. People should get opportunity (to vote), we will review the progress of electoral revision every day," the official said.

The team held formal consultations with representatives of various political parties here Tuesday.

Some parties complained that many names in the voters list were missing and sought the EC's intervention.

The party-wise strength in the 120-member Telangana Legislative Assembly before its dissolution last week was TRS-82, Congress-17, AIMIM-7, BJP-5, TDP-3, Vacant-2, the CPI, CPI(M), independent and nominated member (one each).

The TRS had bagged 63 seats in the 2014 polls but its strength rose over time with 19 MLAs from the opposition, including 12 from the TDP, three of the YSR Congress and two of the Bahujan Samaj Party joining it.