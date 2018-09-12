Maoists kill tribal in Kurnavalli

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM : A 52-year-old tribal man was allegedly killed by Maoists near Kurnavalli forest area in Cherla mandal on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Irpa Venkateswarlu.

According to police, Venkateswarlu was one of the five tribals that Maoists had lifted from the village three days ago with suspicion that they were passing information to police about their movements.

On Tuesday, the body of Venkateswarlu was found by the locals who informed the family members about the deceased. The deceased is survived by two children and a wife.

Bhadradrikothagudem police condemned the allegation of Maoists that Venkateswarlu was a police informer.