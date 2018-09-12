Minority school boy hangs self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed due to alleged harassment from principal, a Class 9 student of Telangana Minority Residential School at Vanasthalipuram committed suicide in the library of the hostel. Mohd Khaleed(15) also left a suicide note in which he stated that the principal was beating them every day due to which he was depressed.

Based on suicide note and a complaint from his parents, a case of Abetment of suicide of child (305 IPC) was registered at Vanasthalipuram police station and the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

Child rights activist Achyuta Rao has demanded severe action against the principal along with other staff of the school for their failure to inform higher authorities about the principal.