Police seeks Jaggareddy’s travel details

The three persons whom Jaggareddy trafficked to the US, did not come back to India.

Published: 12th September 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three persons whom Jaggareddy trafficked to the US, did not come back to India. The trio, suspected to be from Gujarat, had travelled to New York via Dubai along with Jaggareddy. Police personnel are now probing whether they are still in the US or have returned. 

The travel details have to be obtained from the Foreigner Regional Registration Offices (FRRO), which will give clarity about the details of the trio, said cops. Madhu, who brought the woman and two teens to Jaggareddy, had reportedly told that the woman belonged to a poor family and wanted to work abroad, but there were no chances of them travelling abroad. Madhu sought Jaggareddy’s help for the same. 

Though Jagareddy had confessed to the police that he had collected `5 lakh for each person, police suspect that the amount is more than `30 lakh. Despite having evidences against Jaggareddy in the case, it is difficult for the cops to prove that he had taken `15 lakh from the trio. In the meantime, cops are also verifying the authenticity of the documents submitted by Jagga Reddy for obtaining his passport. 

B Sumathi, DCP North Zone, said that they had written to the FRRO seeking travel details of the accused and trafficked persons. “We will write to the education department to get information on the education institutions that issued certificates stating false ages,” B Sumathi, DCP North Zone, said. 

