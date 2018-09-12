Telangana: Teen traced after Seven years, thanks to Facebook

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to Facebook, Ajit Kumar Jha and his family are able to celebrate today. His wife Anjana’s younger brother Sujit Kumar Jha, had run away from home at Malkajgiri in 2011, when he was 15. Seven years later, when Ajit came across a Facebook profile, hopes blossomed once again, after which he sent a friend request to the user. But they were disappointed after his request was rejected and the profile picture of the account was also changed.

However not losing hope, he approached the Cybercrime Cell of Rachakonda police two months back, who, with the help of only clue from the social media giant, worked out and traced the Facebook user who was found to be Sujit.

After a month long operation, police traced Sujit to MumbaiSpeaking to Express, Ajit said that though a missing case was registered in 2011, there was no trace and they had lost hopes of Sujit’s return. “We had no hope at all that he will come back. This is a great day for our family,”he said. He added that for Sujit, coming back home was like a dream and he was enjoying his homecoming and relishing on special food made by his sister Anjana.

“Let him take time to settle and after that we will take him to his paents in Bihar. After that he will decide what to do next,” Ajith added.Though a missing case was registered in January 2011, a report was submitted in October 2011 and the case was closed. According to Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, the IP details of the account were traced. As it had no mobile number linked to it, the Gmail id was recovered and using it, a mobile number was also traced.

Further analysing the call records of the mobile number, police zeroed in on four number that were used in 2017. During further analysis, they traced one of Sujit’s friend, who told police that Sujith was residing in Mazagaon. Police combed the area and one woman identified and gave details on Sujit. He was then traced and his brother-in-law, identified him.Sujith told police that he travelled to Mumbai in a train and started working for a catering agency.