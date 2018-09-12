TS gets notice over quota for locals in varsities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana government to respond to PIL filed against Para 33 of Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulations) Act, 2018 published in Telangana Gazette dated March 30, 2018, which provides only 25 pc reservation of seats for admission to the courses offered by private universities for students of Telangana state.

The bench gave the direction on the PIL filed by J Shankar and K Balakrishna Mudiraj, unemployed youths from Jagtial and Rangareddy districts, with a plea for suspension of the impugned para 33 of the Act 2018. Additional advocate-general appearing for the principal secretaries sought some time to place details on issue before the court.