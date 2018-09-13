Home States Telangana

Bus mishap: Did passengers force driver to take short route?

The tragedy is far from over. The death toll following the RTC bus accident near Kondagattu village on Tuesday rose to 61.

Published: 13th September 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Crowd gathers at the accident site where the TSRTC bus fell in the gorge in Telangana. (Photo | By special arrangement)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tragedy is far from over. The death toll following the RTC bus accident near Kondagattu village on Tuesday rose to 61. The blame game over who is responsible for the worst-ever accident in the State has also intensified. Highly placed sources have confirmed that the primary reason for the mishap was driver’s inability to apply brakes while negotiating a sharp turn on the ghat road.  

Officials investigating the incident also claim that bus driver Srinivas, who recently received the ‘best driver award’, was ‘forced’ to take the short route by local passengers in order to save time. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one of the officials said: “The bus usually plies through a longer route. But, local passengers insisted the driver take the ghat road.”

“The locals have also removed a height restricting barricade put up on that stretch to facilitate the free movement of the bus through that road,” he added. Regarding the role of the driver, the official said: “While driving downhill, focus, usually, is needed only on steering the vehicle in the right direction. Gravity will take care of the rest.”

“Many drivers have the habit of not keeping their foot on break, clutch or accelerator; it’s very wrong. We suspect that could have been the reason for the accident. While going downhill, the driver encountered three ill-placed speed breakers, which are 1-foot above the road level. This threw the bus out of the driving time and it’s likely Srinivas did not have much time to react,” the official added.  
Officials feel the roads and buildings department is also at fault, for having constructed speed breakers at such a point. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RTC bus accident Kondagattu village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru