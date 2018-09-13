Hyderabad High Court dismisses petition against ECI, says it ‘cannot intervene’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that courts would not intervene in the duties of Election Commission of India, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition that sought a direction to the Commission not to hold the Assembly elections in Telangana before the completion of the five-year tenure of the present government.

“The courts cannot be made a platform to clear ones doubts. The courts cannot intervene if no violations are pointed out by the petitioner”, the bench noted.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was dismissing the petition filed by Rapolu Bhaskar, advocate from Nalgonda district.

Petitioner’s counsel told the court that the ECI was preparing the ground to issue notification for Assembly elections and in fact, lots of public money would be saved if elections were conducted simultaneously. The ECI should not conduct elections in a hurried manner without finalization of voters’ list. He alleged that the ECI has been working as per the wishes of State government and there was a need to seek an explanation from the commission with regard to steps taken to protect the voters’ rights.

The court earlier issued notices to the ECI in the petition filed by Congress leader Marri Shasidhar Reddy as there was proper reason relating to delimitation process of seven mandals in Khammam district (which were transferred to the successor state of AP during bifurcation). It was for the ECI, being a Constitutional body, to decide whether to conduct elections to Telangana along with other states or not, the bench said and dismissed the petition.