KCR actual culprit in trafficking case: TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao were the actual culprits in the human trafficking case, in which Congress leader T Jayaprakash Reddy (Jagga Reddy) was arrested.

He came down heavily on the caretaker CM, alleging that KCR was making all moves to spread fear among Congress cadres, using a section of police officials.

“Regarding the case in which Jagga Reddy has been arrested, K Chandrashekar Rao and T Harish Rao were the actual culprits. In a CID investigation done in 2007, Mohd Rasheed Ali in his confessional statement had named Chandrashekar Rao as giving recommendation letters to five persons and Harish Rao giving a recommendation letter to a Gujarati woman, claiming to be his wife, to send them abroad. Unfortunately police have overlooked these details and arrested Jagga Reddy, who did not figure in it,” said Uttam Kumar Reddy, trying to hit back on TRS in the controversial case which has heated up the political scenario in state.

“Police came in civil dress and arrested Jagga Reddy at midnight, without even informing family members about where they are taking him. KCR is trying to spread fear among Congress leaders and cadre using police. Even some police officers are acting as stooges for KCR. While the case was filed in 2005, police arrested Jagga Reddy after 13 years, just to frighten Congress cadre...Khabardar .We warn both KCR and even police officials..we will not tolerate your excesses. Within three months, elections will get completed and Congress government will be in place by December. Whoever indulges in booking false cases and attacking Congress workers, either its TRS leaders or government officials, we will not leave you,” fired TPCC chief, as he tried to boost the morale of Telangana Congress leaders and workers, who have been rattled by recent developments.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, Uttam Kumar Reddy further said, “Caretaker CM KCR has been misusing power unabashedly. If this is the situation as caretaker CM, we appeal Telangana people to think about how autocratic will be KCR rule, if he is voted again.”