Kondagattu bus accident: RTC’s zeal to save two litres of diesel cost 61 lives?

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Parameshwar, the conductor who survived the ghastly bus accident on the Kondagattu ghat road and is recuperating at a private hospital in Karimnagar, has made startling revelation in a voice note that has now gone viral.

According to him, just to save about two litres of diesel, RTC authorities directed them to operate bus on Kondagattu ghat road instead of through JNTU. This, he said, led to the loss of 61 lives. For the last one month the bus had been being operated on ghat roads. Authorities were happy that the passenger fare collection improved vastly.

“Within a minute of leaving the hillock temple bus stop, the accident happened,” said Parameshwar. As the bus was moving at 70 kmph in neutral gear, brakes did not work. The bus missed meeting with an accident at first corner of ghat road & later hit TATA Ace mini-truck &, within seconds, plunged into the gorge.