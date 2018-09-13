Relief for Varavara Rao, HC asks DGP to provide physician

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to revolutionary writer and activist P Varavara Rao, a division bench of the High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana director-general of police to send a senior physician from Gandhi Hospital to provide required medical assistance to Rao who is under house arrest as per Supreme Court order.

Rao was recently arrested by the Pune police in connection with the clashes that occurred at Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra in January.

P Hemalatha, Rao’s wife had filed a miscellaneous petition seeking a doctor for providing medical assistance to him.