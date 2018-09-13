Telangana polls: Rough road ahead for Congress-TDP 'grand alliance'

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A grand alliance of several parties, including arch-rivals Congress and TDP, is taking shape in the state. But, is it all that grand as it appears to be? Maybe not, feel political analysts.

The alliance is bound to cause friction and great animosities among the parties, particularly their chiefs.

Their camaraderie and mutual accommodation will be put to test when all the parties contend for one particular Assembly seat or the other. This will be evident in the case of Kodada, coveted by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy's wife, Telangana TDP president L Ramana's Jagtial and CPI state secretary Chada Venkatareddy's Husnabad constituencies. Will the chiefs of the respective parties forgo their seats? If they want to keep their Assembly seats, it would surely cause fissures in the alliance.

As of now, the Congress, the TDP and the CPI have decided to form into Grand Alliance and initiated the dialogue process on Tuesday. Efforts are on to rope in Kodandaram's Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) also into the alliance, which is likely to aggravate the problem of seat adjustments among the parties.

As for seat sharing, reaching an agreement on the number of seats each party will contest may be very difficult. Of the 119 Assembly seats, the Congress wants to contest 90, leaving just 29 for all other alliance partners put together. But the TDP is demanding 40 seats, which the Congress may not accept. The CPI wants to contest 16 or 17 seats. If the TJS joins the alliance, it may stake claim for 10 to 15 seats. More the partners, tighter will be the knot.

CPI state secretary Chada Venkata Reddy made it clear that the CPI would not leave the Husnabad seat to the Congress this time. "Last time, the CPI gave up Husnabad seat in consideration for the Congress. But, this time, the CPI will contest it. Otherwise, the very existence of the Communist party will be threatened," Venkata Reddy said. He, however, suggested that the allies adopt a "give and take" policy and not to be adamant about seats. He claimed that the CPI was strong in Kothagudem, Pinakapak and Wyra constituencies in Khammam district. "We may leave Pinapaka and Wyra to other parties but we will insist on Kothagudem for us," he declared. The CPI will demand a minimum of eight seats in the bargain.

A senior Congress leader said that they would make some adjustments during the talks. "We may ask TDP's E Paddireddy to contest from Kukatpally or another constituency," he said on condition of anonymity.

It remains to be seen whether TTDP president L Ramana and CPI state secretary Chada Venkata Reddy will contest from the constituencies of their choice or move to some other segments. Same with PCC chief's wife Padmavathi. Will she be prepared to leave Kodad for others to contest? The following can be some of the constituencies which can present a ticklish situation for the alliance partners.

JAGTIAL: This seat was held in the past by TTDP president L Ramana who also served as a minister. But, T Jeevan Reddy, the only Congress MLA elected from north Telangana, represented the constituency in the recently dissolved Assembly. Who will get it and who will sacrifice it? The Congress wants Ramana to contest from Korutla. It remains to be seen if Ramana will accept the proposition.

HUSNABAD: This is a constituency nurtured by none other than CPI state secretary Chada Venkata Reddy. He is keen to contest from here. The Congress will seek this seat for its candidate Praveen Reddy. But Venkata Reddy, who is holding talks on behalf of CPI for seat sharing, is determined to contest from Husnabad.

KODAD: The seat in the dissolved House was represented by Padmavathi, wife of PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy. So, this seat is very important for Uttam. Padmavathi defeated Bollam Mallaiah Yadav here in the 2014 elections. The TRS stood third then. Yadav is determined to try his luck again while the TDP is also confident that it can win the seat. The question is will Uttam relinquish this seat to TDP or remain stubborn on this safe seat for his wife.

NARSAMPET: TDP senior leader Revuri Prakash Reddy is determined to contest the seat. But, a strong candidate, Dontu Madhava Reddy, who won the election last time as an independent and joined the Congress later, is all set to contest again on Congress ticket.

KOTHAGUDEM: During the seat-sharing talks, CPI demanded this seat for its former MLA Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao. Here the Congress has a strong leader, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, a three-time MLA and former minister. The TDP too wants this seat and plans to field the late Koneru Nageswara Rao's son Satyanarayana.

HUZURABAD: TDP will make a pitch for this seat for senior leader and former minister E Peddireddy. TDP leaders are sure that the party will win this seat easily. There are two contenders in the Congress _ Koushik Reddy and Sammireddy _ for this seat.

KHAMMAM: Here also there are too many hopefuls from the TDP, Congress and CPI.

GAJWEL: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will contest this seat again. But, the grand alliance partners and several BC leaders seeking Samaajika Telangana are pushing the candidature of balladeer Gadar from here. Rao defeated TDP's Vanteru Pratap Reddy in 2014 by a margin of 19,000 votes. Pratap Reddy later joined the Congress and is confident of defeating Rao this time. It is to be seen if the grand alliance favours the Congress or Gadar for this prestigious seat.

BELLAMPALLI: CPI leader and former MLA Gunda Mallesh is willing to contest. The TDP and Congress too are demanding this seat.

MUNUGODU: There are too many contenders for this seat. CPI leader and former MLA Palla Venkata Reddy and Congress leader Palvai Sravanthi unsuccessfully contested from here in 2014. They will seek ticket again. Congress MLC and former MP Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has already launched campaign for his election from here.

JANGAON: Former irrigation minister Ponnala Laxmaiah again seeks to contest from here. If the Telangana Jana Samithi joins the alliance, its chief M Kodandaram may seek this seat. Kodandaram is also keen on Mancherial seat.

WANAPARTHY: Congress leader G Chinna Reddy and TDP leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy are rivals here. While Chinna Reddy was a member of the just dissolved Assembly, Ravula served as a member in the past. Who will compromise? TDP may demand the seat for Ravula who is its Politburo member and part of the think tank.

NARSAPUR: Former minister Sunita Laxma Reddy is confident of winning from Narsapur this time. CPI is also interested to field its candidate from here.