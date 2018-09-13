Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC Bhupathi Reddy to join Congress; blasts TRS

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC Bhupathi Reddy announced on Wednesday that he would join the Congress party since he was deeply anguished by the way the TRS was running.

Reddy told media persons said that he had always wished to contest elections from Nizamabad Rural constituency, but for the last ten years, the ticket had been given to current MLA Baji Reddy Govardhan. “Bajireddy has been able to become MLA only because of my sacrifice.

He, like many other current leaders in the party, had worked against the Telangana movement. But now they are enjoying the fruits of our labours,” he said.